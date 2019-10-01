Wheel of Fortune contestant search spins into South Florida

MIAMI - If you're a Wheel of Fortune fan who's always dreamed of winning big prizes while standing next to Pat and Vanna, the answer to your prayers can be found in the answer to this puzzle:

W_EEL__B_LE

The 38-foot Wheelmobile tour to find contestants for "America's Game" will stop at the Miccosukee Resort on October 26-27, giving you the chance to audition for Wheel of Fortune.

From 2 to 6 p.m. on each day of the even, all ages are welcome to attend the contest search in the resort's Entertainment Dome. Audition applications will be handed out one before scheduled shows at 2:00, 3:30 and 5:00 p.m.

You must be at least 18 years of age to be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune.

Here's how the contestant search works :

Everyone who comes to a Wheelmobile event will receive a color-coded application. The color of the application tells you what time the game you are eligible for will begin.

Fill out your application and drop it in a nearby receptacle. Just before show time, Wheel of Forture staff will put all the applications in a big golden drum that sits on the stage.

When the show begins, the Wheelmobile host will pick applications at random from the drum and call participants up to the stage (in groups of five) to play the game.

On stage, staff will do a brief interview with each contestant and play a version of the Wheel of Fortune Speed-Up Round.

Each person who comes up to the stage will be evaluated as a potential contestant for the show. At the end of the puzzle all contestants on stage will be awarded a prize. (Wheel of Fortune hats, t-shirts and duffle bags are just some of the stuff you might win.)

Wheel of Fortune is looking for good game players who are energetic, enthusiastic and fun. This is your opportunity to shine. Show them what you've got!

After the Wheelmobile event in your area has been conducted, the staff will choose the people we believe will be the best candidates for the show (based on their overall performance on stage) to take part in a final round of auditions. These final auditions will take place in the South Florida area within a month after the last event date.

As many people will be called up to the stage as possible. However, there will be many more folks at Wheelmobile events than can possibly audition. For this reason, the show will reserve some slots in the final auditions for those individuals who attended Wheelmobile events but did not make it up to the stage. After all Wheelmobile events have been conducted, a number of names will be drawn at random from all the applications received in the South Florida area for these slots.

If you are invited to the final auditions, you will receive a letter or email within a month of the last Wheelmobile event.

