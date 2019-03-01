'Who's the Boss?' star Katherine Helmond dies at 89

LOS ANGELES - Katherine Helmond, star of such shows as "Who's the Boss?," "Everybody Loves Raymond," and "Soap" has died at 89.

The Hollywood Reporter says Helmond died last Saturday of complications from Alzheimer's disease at her Los Angeles home.

A Texas-native, Helmond gained fame appearing as Jessica in the sitcom "Soap," which aired on ABC from 1977-81. She earned multiple Emmy nominations for her role on the show.

Helmond later starred for eight seasons on "Who's the Boss?," along with Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano. During her time on the show, Helmond earned additional Emmy nominations and won a Golden Globe Award.

"My beautiful, kind, funny, gracious, compassionate, rock." Milano posted to Twitter Friday. "You were an instrumental part of my life. You taught me to hold my head above the marsh! You taught me to do anything for a laugh! What an example you were!"

Before appearing on television, Helmond earned a Tony nomination in 1973 for her theater work in The Great God Brown.

Helmond also won a Golden Globe and received another Emmy nomination for her role on Everybody Loves Raymond in 2002.

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 1, 2019

