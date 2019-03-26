Will Smith wants you to hang with him on 'Bad Boys for Life' set

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence pose for photographers at the premiere of "Bad Boys II," July 9, 2003, in Los Angeles.

MIAMI - Will Smith wants you to hang with him on the set of the next "Bad Boys" movie in Miami.

The star of "Bad Boys for Life" is partnering with the online fundraising site Omaze and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America by inviting fans to enter for a chance to win a trip to the set of the movie.

Anyone who makes a donation will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to be flown to Miami and stay in a four-star hotel. During the stay, the winner will be invited to spend time on the set with Smith and get a behind-the-scenes look at the third installment of the buddy cop action-comedy movie.

Every donation will support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation.

"Bad Boys for Life" began production in Atlanta and is moving to Miami next month. Martin Lawrence is also reprising his role from the 1995 movie and its 2003 sequel.

The deadline to enter is March 29. A winner will be announced on or around April 9.

