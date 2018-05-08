You can wear designer clothes owned by Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are selling some of their designer clothes with the help of TheRealReal website.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Want to wear what celebrity couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are wearing?

The Miami Heat star and his actress wife are selling off some of their designer clothes Tuesday.

Consignment website TheRealReal is selling 255 items belonging to Wade and 108 items belonging to Union.

Among the items being sold from Wade's collection is a lambskin-trimmed wool suit by Dior Homme, leather wingtip brogues and ponyhair smoking slippers, both by Del Toro.

Union, who is starring in the new movie "Breaking In," is also selling, among other items, her wool-blend belted cardigan by Alice + Olivia, woven espadrille wedges by Jean-Michel Cazabat and a chain-link maxi dress by Tory Burch.

The items are categorized as "His" and "Hers" on TheRealReal website.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Wade's World Foundation charity.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.