You scream, I scream, we all scream for Cookie Puss beer

MIAMI - Great news for all those who think they're too old for a little Cookie Puss in their lives.

The beloved and often-mocked Carvel ice cream cake and his Irish relative, Cookie O'Puss, are getting their own beers.

It's a dream that ice cream and craft beer lovers could only imagine would one day come true.

Carvel is teaming up with a New York-based brewing company to come up with Cookie Puss Milkshake IPA and Cookie O'Puss Pastry Stout.

The New York Post reports the brews will be sold to celebrate Carvel's 85th birthday, along with St. Patrick's Day.

According to Captain Lawrence Brewing, the Cookie Puss IPA is brewed with vanilla ice cream and has a "full-body taste and texture;" while the pastry stout "carries heavier notes of cacao and roasted undertones."

Both beers are expected to debut Tuesday.

Alas, for now, they will only be available in New York.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.