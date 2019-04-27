Zoo Miami's Party for the Planet kicks off this weekend

MIAMI - Party for the Planet is an annual Earth Day celebration put together by Zoo Miami. This year's event will feature internationally acclaimed Italian artist Guido Daniele.

Daniele is behind "Handimals," a unique portrayal of animals in which he uses the human hand as his canvas. For the first time in any zoo in the Western Hemisphere, he will be exhibiting his artwork and creating his famous "Handimals" live at Zoo Miami.

Guido Daniele, creator of “Giving a Hand to Wildlife - the ‘Handimals’ Art of Guido Daniele,” will be at Party for the Planet on April 27 & 28! Daniele creates a stunning portrayal of wildlife using the human hand. Come to the Zoo THIS WEEKEND to see Guido in action! pic.twitter.com/xp4dABd5Ww — Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) April 23, 2019

The painting will take place over a two-day period starting Saturday and Daniele will be painting a zebra, elephant, flamingo, cheetah and bald eagle using specially selected models. Daniele's first model will be Zoo Goodwill Ambassador Ron Magill.

The painting process takes around one to two hours. It involves intricate detail work and patience. Along with the live painting, Daniele will also be signing a newly launched book by Miami author, Silvia Lopez titled, "Handimals: Animals in Art and Nature," which showcases a collection of Daniele's paintings along with facts about the animals painted.

