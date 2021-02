Broward Health se queda sin citas para vacuna COVID-19 tras ampliar elegibilidad

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 23: Leonida Lipshy, RN in the COVID unit at the Broward Health Medical Center, prepares to inoculate a frontline caregiver with a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on December 23, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Broward Health Medical Center began vaccinating frontline healthcare workers last week with the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine and are continuing to inoculate frontline caregivers with both of the vaccines after the arrival of the Moderna. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(2020 Getty Images)