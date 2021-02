Guardacostas localizan a nadador desaparecido, estaba en su hotel

#BREAKING @USCG, @MiamiDadeFire, @MiamiBeachPD are searching for a 42-year-old male swimmer wearing dark swim trunks near 14th St. #MiamiBeach. The report came in from MBPD at approx 6:30 p.m.

If you have any information please call Sector Miami Command Center at 305-535-4300. pic.twitter.com/v09d07fTrW