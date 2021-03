Walt Disney World Resort tiene mucho que celebrar durante su 50 aniversario

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Grand Opening at EPCOT Set for Oct. 1, 2021

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure grand opening announced as part of Walt Disney's World's 50th anniversary celebration.

