2 nuevos sitios de vacunación FEMA abren el jueves en Sur de Florida

U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers of Waxhaw, N.C. fills syringes with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. FEMA opened four mass vaccinations sites in Florida capable of vaccinating up to 3,000 people a day, seven days a week. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

