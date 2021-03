Funcionarios de Estados Unidos y México hablarán de migración

Mexican immigration agents stop people who crossed the Suchiate River, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, to see their identification documents near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Monday, March 22, 2021. Agents are forcing those with permission to enter Mexico for work or a visit to use the official border crossing bridge, and those who do not are being returned toGuatemala, as they enforce new limits on all but essential travel at its shared border with Guatemala. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)