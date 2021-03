Miles de venezolanos se desplazan a Colombia por violencia

PARAGUACHON, COLOMBIA - JUNE 09: Vehicles loaded with goods and people cross on illegal roads the border between Colombia and Venezuela on June 09, 2019 in Paraguachon, Colombia. The border crossing of Paraguachon, closed for the passage of vehicles, is only open for pedestrian traffic and people have to pay between 3,000 and 10,000 Colombian pesos (1 to 3.3 dollars) for the pushcart carriers to help them cross their belongings. UN and International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced that 4 million of Venezuelans have left their country since 2015 due to the social, political and economic crisis, which means they are the single largest population groups displaced from their country globally. Colombia is the top host of Venezuelan migrants and refugees, accounting 1.3 million. (Photo by Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)