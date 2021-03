Miami lanza un programa de asistencia de alquiler de $ 14 millones para residentes necesitados durante la pandemia

As of 9:30am this morning, our $14M Emergency Rental Assistance Program is OPEN to apply for up to a year’s worth of rental and utility assistance.



Eligibility:

✔️City of Miami Resident

✔️Have experienced financial hardship due to Covid-19



Apply Here:https://t.co/KfIQCW4x8V pic.twitter.com/yncIeruBz1