¿Preparándose para la segunda dosis de su vacuna COVID-19? Esto es lo que le espera

FILE - In this March 29, 2021, file photo, Brian Snipes receives a drive-thru vaccination at "Vaccine Fest," a 24-hour COVID-19 mass vaccination event in Metairie, La., just outside New Orleans, hosted by Ochsner Health System and the Jefferson Parish Government. The U.S. moved closer Thursday, April 1, toward vaccinating 100 million Americans in a race against an uptick in COVID-19 cases that is fueling fears of another nationwide surge just as the major league baseball season starts and thousands of fans return to stadiums. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

