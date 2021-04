Amazon presenta tecnología para pagar con palma de la mano

FILE - In this March 4, 2020 file photo, people walk out of an Amazon Go store, in Seattle. Amazon is rolling out a new device for contactless transactions that will scan an individuals palm. The Amazon One, which will initially launch in two Amazon Go stores in Seattle, is being viewed as a way for people to use their palm to make everyday activities like paying at a store easier. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)