Con votos o con balas, cárteles también participan en elecciones mexicanas; van 79 políticos asesinados

Forensic investigators work in the area where an abandoned vehicle that is believed to have been used by gunmen in an attack against the chief of police is sealed off with yellow tape, in Mexico City, Friday, June 26, 2020. Heavily armed gunmen attacked and wounded police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch in a brazen operation that left an unspecified number of dead, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)