El gran éxodo gastronómico de Nueva York a Miami

Jeffrey Holinka wears a protective face mask as he waits to receive an order at the On Ocean 7 Cafe along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Fla. during the new coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Ocean Drive was closed to traffic as restaurants in Miami Beach reopened Wednesday after being closed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

