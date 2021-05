Boliviano cobraba sobornos en venta de gases lacrimógenos

A man kicks a tear gas canister during clashes between police and supporters of former President Evo Morales who set up barricades in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Morales' Nov. 10 resignation, under mounting pressure from the military and the public after his re-election victory triggered weeks of fraud allegations and deadly demonstrations, leaves a power vacuum and a country torn by protests against and for his government. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

