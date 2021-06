Escasez de jeringas presenta gran problema en la dispersión de vacunas contra COVID-19 en Cuba

A man gets a shot of the Cuban Abdala vaccine for COVID-19 Abdala at a doctors' office in Alamar on the outskirts of Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 14, 2021. Cuba has begun to immunize people this week with its own vaccines, Abdala and Soberana 02, the only ones developed by a Latin American country. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

