Dominicana mantiene cerrada su frontera con Haití

Journalists gather near a mural featuring Haitian President Jovenel Moise, near the leaders residence where he was killed by gunmen in the early morning hours, and his wife was wounded, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Claude Joseph, the interim prime minister, confirmed the killing and said the police and military were in control of security in Haiti. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

