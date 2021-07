Los casos de COVID-19 en Florida aumentan en los últimos datos estatales

-University of Miami Miller School of Medicine lab tech Sendy Puerto processes blood sample in the specimen processing lab from study participants who volunteered to take part in testing the NIH funded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Miami, Florida Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Miami is one of 89 cities around the U.S. taking part in the NIH funded biotech company, Moderna, study testing a Covid-19 vaccine in humans as part of the third phase of a clinical trial. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez)

(ASSOCIATED PRESS)