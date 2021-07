¿Quiénes son? Historias de las víctimas del colapso de Surfside

Theresa Velasquez, 36, started off as a local nightclub deejay in Miami Beach, and eventually grew into a globally touring deejay/producer eventually starting her own label, Audio4Play. Performing music and touring as a deejay inspired her to learn about the business side of the industry and she went on to earn a music business degree from New York University. She was currently senior vice president of strategic partnerships for Live Nation in Los Angeles. She had arrived in Surfside the night before the collapse to visit her parents Angela Maria and Julio Cesar Velasquez.

(WPLG)