Kanye West no participará en el Festival Rolling Loud, según un informe

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. West is scheduled to unveil his 10th studio album, Donda, named after his late mother, at a listening party Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)