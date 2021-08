Rockies aclaran presunto insulto racista de aficionado

FILE - Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger in shown in the first inning of a baseball game in Denver, in this Sunday, July 18, 2021, file photo. The Colorado Rockies said a fan suspected of repeatedly yelling a racial slur at Florida outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually hollering at Dinger, the club's purple, polka-dotted dinosaur mascot. The team said Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, that fans who were seated nearby contacted the club in defense of the fan after it put out a statement saying it was disgusted by epithets hurled at Brinson when he was up in the ninth inning of Colorado's 13-8 victory Sunday. The club then contacted the fan, who explained it was just a big misunderstanding and that he was only trying to get the attention of Dinger, who was two sections over. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

