Ecuador seguirá comprando vacuna para eventual tercera dosis

A man gets his jab of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pillaro, Ecuador, Thursday, July 8, 2021. According to Vice President Alfredo Borrero, Ecuador has increased vaccination to 200,000 people per day in an attempt to ensure that the 9 million Ecuadorians are vaccinated in the first 100 days of the President Guillermo Lassos government. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)