Defensores de animales necesitan voluntarios para adoptar docenas de gatos que fueron encontrados en una casa en Broward

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Un grupo de defensores de animales está buscando voluntarios para adoptar más de 100 gatos, encontrados en una casa en Pompano Beach.
Kathy Kish Bieniek, de Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation, y Gina Nicole Vlasek, cofundadora de The Kitty Campus, están trabajando con el condado de Broward.
Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Saving Sage Animal Rescue al savingsagerescue-yahoo.com o llame al 954-530-1508 o al 954-530-1425.
Donations needed! We have taken in from yesterday to now 43 cats and kittens (BCAC was able to take in another 20-30...Posted by Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation on Thursday, September 9, 2021
Broward County FLORIDA Pompano Beach FLORIDA I have begged for help since I got the call yesterday! I can’t take all...Posted by Gina Nicole Vlasek on Wednesday, September 8, 2021