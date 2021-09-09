Partly Cloudy icon
87º
wplg logo

Espanol

Defensores de animales necesitan voluntarios para adoptar docenas de gatos que fueron encontrados en una casa en Broward

Alex Finnie, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Espanol
The Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation has dozens of cats up for adoption.
The Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation has dozens of cats up for adoption. (Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Un grupo de defensores de animales está buscando voluntarios para adoptar más de 100 gatos, encontrados en una casa en Pompano Beach.

Kathy Kish Bieniek, de Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation, y Gina Nicole Vlasek, cofundadora de The Kitty Campus, están trabajando con el condado de Broward.

Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Saving Sage Animal Rescue al savingsagerescue-yahoo.com o llame al 954-530-1508 o al 954-530-1425.

Donations needed! We have taken in from yesterday to now 43 cats and kittens (BCAC was able to take in another 20-30...

Posted by Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation on Thursday, September 9, 2021

Broward County FLORIDA Pompano Beach FLORIDA I have begged for help since I got the call yesterday! I can’t take all...

Posted by Gina Nicole Vlasek on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alex Finnie joined the Local 10 News team in May 2018. South Florida is home! She was raised in Miami and attended the Cushman School and New World School of the Arts for high school.

email

twitter