EEUU dona 336 millones de dólares para migrantes venezolanos

CUCUTA, COLOMBIA - FEBRUARY 28: Dianna Marquez (C), from Venezuela, holds her son Carlos Marquez as they wait for food at the Divine Providence House, a church-run charity that helps Venezuelan migrants with food and basic medical needs on February 28, 2019 in Cucuta, Colombia. The charities hope is to provide assistance to the thousands of migrants including families, children and pregnant women who cross the border daily, to migrate or search for food, medicines and basic necessities. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)