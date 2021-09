EEUU inicia aplicación de refuerzo de vacuna contra COVID-19

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle. The U.S. vaccination drive against COVID-19 stood on the verge of a major new phase as government advisers Thursday, Sept. 23, recommended booster doses of Pfizer's vaccine for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans despite doubts the extra shots will do much to slow the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

