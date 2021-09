R. Kelly es declarado culpable de tráfico sexual

FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury selection in his child pornography trial at the Cook County Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem I Believe I Can Fly, was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

(AP2008)