Ecuador: Lasso considera negociar con mafias en cárceles

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso waves as he arrives to meet with Indigenous groups at the government palace in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Lasso is one of hundreds of current and former politicians identified as beneficiaries of secret offshore bank accounts shielding assets, according to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in a global report released on Oct. 3, 2021, dubbed the "Pandora Papers." (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

