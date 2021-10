Leyes chilenas abruman a hatianos que añoran una vida mejor

Haitian migrant Jean Bernadeau show insects bites on a girl's legs, at a migrant camp amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Lajas Blancas, Darien province, Panama, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. "We know there is a strong illness out there. We can't stay here forever." Said Bernadeau, a who arrived from Chile after living there for five years and saving $4,000 to continue his journey, "Here we live like prisoners in a jail." He said. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)