EEUU planea restablecer la política ‘Permanecer en México’

CIUDAD HIDALGO, MEXICO - OCTOBER 20: Immigrants wade across the Suchiate River while crossing the border from Guatemala into Mexico as part of the immigrant caravan on October 20, 2018 in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. The caravan of thousands of Central Americans, mostly from Honduras, hopes to eventually reach the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to cancel the recent trade deal with Mexico and withhold aid to Central American countries if the caravan isn't stopped before reaching the U.S. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)