HRW: Cuba respondió a protestas con abusos sistemáticos

Plainclothes police detain an anti-government protester during a demonstration over high prices, food shortages and power outages, while some people also called for a change in the government, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel for the first time is offering some self-criticism while saying that government shortcomings in handling shortages and other problems played a role in this week’s protests. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)