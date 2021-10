Jamaica arresta a colombiano en caso del asesinato de Moïse

Police walk among protesters during a protest against the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose near the police station of Petion Ville in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Officials pledged to find all those responsible for the pre-dawn raid on Moses home early Wednesday in which the president was shot to death and his wife, Martine, critically wounded. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

