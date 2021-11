CPI iniciará investigación sobre crímenes en Venezuela

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - MAY 05: Supporters of Juan Guaidó gather to demonstrate against the government of Nicolás Maduro in a vigil at Parque Cristal in Los Palos Grandes on May 5, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela. On April 30th Guaidó led his third attempt this year to oust Nicolás Maduro. After its failure, Guaidó has called national strikes and insists armed forces to join him. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)