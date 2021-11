Otra balacera cerca de Cancún deja dos muertos y cientos de turistas asustados

Tourists sunbathe on the beach before the arrival of Hurricane Grace, in Cancun, Quintana Roo State, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Residents and tourists along the Caribbean coast began making preparations for Grace, a storm that drenched Haiti and Jamaica and is now forecast to hit the gems of Mexico's tourism industry like a hurricane early Thursday morning. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

