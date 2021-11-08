Policía: Hombre roba Bulldog Francés después de intentar pagar con tarjeta de crédito fraudulenta

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Los oficiales están buscando un Bulldog francés de dos meses robado, de color merle.
Un hombre robó el perrito el 2 de noviembre de Forever Love Puppies, en 7801 Johnson St., después de intentar pagar con una tarjeta de crédito fraudulenta, según el Departamento de Policía de Pembroke Pines.
El detective Aner González le está pidiendo a cualquier persona con información sobre el paradero del perrito que llame al 954-431-2200.
