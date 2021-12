Instagram lanza herramienta para dosificar uso en jóvenes

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2018, file photo, the Instagram app logo is displayed on a mobile screen in Los Angeles. A group of state attorneys general are investigating the photo-sharing platform Instagram and its effects on children and young adults, saying its parent company Facebook now called Meta Platforms ignored internal research about the physical and mental health dangers it posed to young people. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

