¿Son las últimas cifras de COVID de Florida menos preocupantes que las del resto del país?

FILE - A healthcare worker receives a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at Jackson Memorial Hospital Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. Pfizer said Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)