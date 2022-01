Trump critica a quienes no revelan si recibieron vacuna de refuerzo

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

FILE - Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix, July 24, 2021. Trump is slamming politicians who refuse to say whether theyve received COVID-19 booster shots, calling them gutless. In an interview with One America News Network on Tuesday night, he said unnamed politicians have been afraid to admit they got the booster shot. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)