16 migrantes detenidos en los Cayos de Florida

#𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐍𝐨𝐰; Miami Sector #BorderPatrol agents responded to a maritime smuggling event that made landfall in the Florida Keys. 16 people were encountered at the scene & will be taken into federal custody.#breakingnews #southflorida #cuba pic.twitter.com/De0oJ5Qd9T