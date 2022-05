Colombianos en EU votan por el candidato perdedor de la derecha y consiguen que el ‘reflejo’ de Trump se oponga a la izquierda

FILE - People walk past a campaign mural of presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernandez, representing the League of Anti-Corruption Governors, in Bogota, Colombia, May 20, 2022. Hernandez, the former mayor of Bucaramanga, rose in the final stretch of the Colombia's presidential campaign after promising to clean the country of corruption and to donate his salary among other measures. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

(Fernando Vergara, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)