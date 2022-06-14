Patrulla Fronteriza: 20 migrantes quedan varados 2 días al oeste de Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. – Agentes federales detuvieron a un grupo de 20 migrantes que quedaron varados el lunes y el martes en islas deshabitadas al oeste de Florida Keys.
El agente jefe de patrulla, Walter N. Slosar, del sector de Miami de la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados Unidos, informó que la Guardia Costera de EU y la Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de EU rescataron a ocho el martes en los Cayos Marquesas.
“Buenos samaritanos se encontraron con los migrantes y notificaron a las autoridades”, escribió Slosar en Twitter, y agregó “#Cuba”.
Había 12 migrantes en la misma área el lunes, a unas 20 millas al oeste de Key West, según Slosar. Compartió fotos de dos diferentes botes de madera improvisados.
Slosar ha estado documentando las peligrosas embarcaciones improvisadas que utilizan los migrantes para cruzar el Estrecho de Florida.
El lunes, la Guardia Costera del Sureste de Estados Unidos informó que detuvo un velero con 67 migrantes de Haití, incluidos menores de edad.
El domingo, Slosar informó que un grupo de 19 migrantes pasó cinco días en el mar en un bote “casero” antes de quedar varados el sábado en las islas Dry Tortugas, a unas 70 millas al oeste de Key West.
Los grupos son parte de un aumento continuo en la migración desde Cuba y Haití.
En lo que va del año fiscal, la Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de EU tuvo casi 140,000 encuentros con inmigrantes de Haití y Cuba hasta el momento, en comparación con los 88,000 del año pasado, según datos federales actualizados por última vez en mayo.
Gráfico: Datos sobre migrantes de Cuba y Haití:
Ubicación:
Redes sociales relacionadas:
On Saturday, #BorderPatrol agents along with @USCGSoutheast partners rescued 19 migrants from #Cuba who were stranded on the Dry Tortugas islands, 70 miles west of #KeyWest. The group spent 5 days at sea onboard a homemade vessel that had engine failures. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/9RWjeY5aq8— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) June 12, 2022
#HappeningNow: Agents along with local partners are on scene at Smathers Beach in Key West, FL. 23 Cuban migrants were taken into federal custody after arriving on a homemade boat this morning. The investigation is still ongoing.— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) June 8, 2022
#borderpatrol #florida #wednesday pic.twitter.com/C7cF6rlXJw
#𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗡𝗼𝘄: Miami Sector #BorderPatrol agents responded to a migrant landing at Sugarloaf Key in the Florida Keys. 12 migrants (adult males) from #Cuba were taken into our custody. The investigation is still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/7rdhbhy23m— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) June 2, 2022
Key West, FL: 10 migrants from #Cuba were taken into #BorderPatrol custody on Tuesday evening after making landfall on a homemade vessel constructed of Styrofoam. This is a dangerous journey across the #Florida Straits onboard a homemade vessel.— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) June 1, 2022
#DontTakeToTheSea pic.twitter.com/0pTlA1Mlwl
Today, #BorderPatrol agents responded to a migrant landing in #KeyWest & took custody of 3 #Cuban nationals. The group arrived on a homemade vessel & reported that they spent over 3 days out at sea. As summer temps rise, this becomes an increasingly #dangerous journey at sea. pic.twitter.com/YcvIulo9Kz— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) May 31, 2022
#𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: 28 migrants were taken into #𝗕𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹 custody during the past 12 hours. Agents & @mcsonews partners responded to multiple migrant landings in the Florida Keys involving homemade vessels. No injuries were reported. #sunday #cuba #florida pic.twitter.com/sdlwn24oYa— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) May 29, 2022
At 1:00 a.m. this morning, #BorderPatrol agents responded to a maritime smuggling event that made landfall in #KeyWest. 4 Cuban migrants (adult males) were taken into custody after they arrived on a commercial fishing vessel. #saturdaymorning #Cuba pic.twitter.com/dSnVg88ONn— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) May 28, 2022
During the past two days, #BorderPatrol agents along with local partners responded to 4 migrant landings in the Florida Keys & arrested 41 migrants from #Cuba. Since Oct 1, agents have responded to 116 migrant landings in Florida with nearly 1600 encounters.#immigration #usbp pic.twitter.com/kcHME02i9s— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) May 26, 2022