Patrulla Fronteriza: 20 migrantes quedan varados 2 días al oeste de Florida Keys

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Federal authorities reported rescuing eight migrants on Tuesday in Marquesas Keys. (U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector)

KEY WEST, Fla. – Agentes federales detuvieron a un grupo de 20 migrantes que quedaron varados el lunes y el martes en islas deshabitadas al oeste de Florida Keys.

El agente jefe de patrulla, Walter N. Slosar, del sector de Miami de la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados Unidos, informó que la Guardia Costera de EU y la Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de EU rescataron a ocho el martes en los Cayos Marquesas.

“Buenos samaritanos se encontraron con los migrantes y notificaron a las autoridades”, escribió Slosar en Twitter, y agregó “#Cuba”.

Había 12 migrantes en la misma área el lunes, a unas 20 millas al oeste de Key West, según Slosar. Compartió fotos de dos diferentes botes de madera improvisados.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar shared photos of two boats near migrants who were recently straded west of Key West. (US Border Patrol)

Slosar ha estado documentando las peligrosas embarcaciones improvisadas que utilizan los migrantes para cruzar el Estrecho de Florida.

El lunes, la Guardia Costera del Sureste de Estados Unidos informó que detuvo un velero con 67 migrantes de Haití, incluidos menores de edad.

El domingo, Slosar informó que un grupo de 19 migrantes pasó cinco días en el mar en un bote “casero” antes de quedar varados el sábado en las islas Dry Tortugas, a unas 70 millas al oeste de Key West.

Los grupos son parte de un aumento continuo en la migración desde Cuba y Haití.

En lo que va del año fiscal, la Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de EU tuvo casi 140,000 encuentros con inmigrantes de Haití y Cuba hasta el momento, en comparación con los 88,000 del año pasado, según datos federales actualizados por última vez en mayo.

Gráfico: Datos sobre migrantes de Cuba y Haití:

Federal data on migrants from Cuba and Haiti this year. (US Border Patrol)

