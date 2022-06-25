Design District gallery aims to heal with art inspired by the aftermath of Surfside tragedy

A gallery in the Design District opened an exhibit Friday showing works that were inspired by the resilience shown in the aftermath of the Surfside building collapse.

Artist Oliver Sanchez decided to have the opening of “CHAMPLAIN in memoriam” on the anniversary to honor the 98 victims and their famlies at his Swampspace Gallery, at 3940 N. Miami Ave.

“Everyone grieves their own way,” said Sanchez, who lives in Surfside and finds art cathartic and healing.

He said the exhibit was curated as an ode to the dedication and sacrifice that the search and rescue teams showed for days and nights on the mountain of pancaked concrete.

The group of artists on exhibit includes Haitian-American Ruth Burotte’s paintings, art by Miami’s Atomik, and photography by Sharif Salem and Tina Paul, the former vice mayor of Surfside.

“I chose nighttime shots because there is something about the night and the tragedy happened at night,” Paul said adding, “I am looking for healing and closure.”

The exhibit will be on display for a month. The gallery opens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit the gallery’s page or call 305-710-8631.

