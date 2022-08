J Balvin comenzará temporada de la NFL con un concierto

FILE - Singer J Balvin performs during the Coca-Cola Flow Reggaeton festival in Mexico City on Nov. 23, 2019. Latin trap kings Bad Bunny and J Balvin have a chance of winning the top honors at the Latin Grammy Awards. oth performers are double nominees for album of the year: their collaborative project, Oasis," is up for the prize and their solo albums Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG and Balvin's Colores" are also in contention. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme, File)

