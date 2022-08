Escaneo cerebral del tirador de Parkland no se mostrará a los jurados durante el juicio por pena de muerte

FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is led from the courtroom after he was sworn in and waved his right to be present at the school while the jury walks through the crime scene, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

(Mike Stocker, © South Florida Sun Sentinel 2022)