Agentes federales responden a ‘múltiples’ desembarcos de migrantes en Key West, dice funcionario

#𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗡𝗼𝘄: Miami Sector #BorderPatrol agents & LE partners are responding to multiple migrant landings in Key West. Over the weekend, 27 Cuban migrants were taken into federal custody after making landfall in the Florida Keys. Update to follow:

#Breaking #Cuba pic.twitter.com/hojW4CsMZi