Rusia sanciona a 25 estadounidenses más, incluido Sean Penn y Rick Scott de Florida

This image provided by Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service shows actor and producer Sean Penn visiting positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Nov. 18, 2021. Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine. (Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service via AP)