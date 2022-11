Autoridades buscan a un hombre desaparecido de 30 años de Oakland Park

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen 30 yr old Zachary Mitchell? He was last seen on 11/21 near the 5200 block of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. Mitchell was wearing a black shirt, grey shorts and a white hat. Call 954-764-4357 with info. https://t.co/5vfqIrOour pic.twitter.com/7Jg0eTcNdK