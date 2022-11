Oficial: 19 migrantes cubanos desembarcan en los Cayos de Florida

#𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗡𝗼𝘄: U.S. Border Patrol agents & LE partners responded to a migrant landing in Key Colony Beach, FL & encountered 19 Cuban migrants. There were no injuries reported on scene. #borderpatrol #florida #flkeys pic.twitter.com/GtbxeSAC5W